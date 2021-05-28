Details of Rina Sawayama's character in John Wick: Chapter 4 have been kept under wraps.

Japanese-British pop superstar Rina Sawayama will make her acting debut with Keanu Reeves-starrer John Wick: Chapter 4.

Reeves and filmmaker Chad Stahelski are returning for the new movie in the franchise after collaborating on three earlier parts — John Wick (2014), John Wick: Chapter 2 (2017) and John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum (2019).

According to Deadline, the details of Sawayama's character have been kept under wraps.

The pop star was born in Japan and raised in North London. She came to pop stardom from Cambridge University where she studied politics, psychology and sociology.

Sawayama shared the development on Twitter

my feature film acting debut in John Wick 4 !!!!!! I’m so excited !!!!! 😭😭😭https://t.co/1Xujvup4WG pic.twitter.com/Xr2CzXUgxt — RINA SAWAYAMA (@rinasawayama) May 27, 2021

Sawayama funded her early music through proceeds from modelling, before signing a record deal.

After grabbing attention with singles like 'XS', 'Comme des Garcons', and 'Chosen Family', she released her album Sawayama, which was a big hit.

John Wick: Chapter 4 will be produced by Basil Iwanyk, Erica Lee, and Stahelski. Reeves will executive produce along with Louise Rosner.

The movie will start production later this year with shooting on location in France, Germany and Japan.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)