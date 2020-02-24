You are here:

Janhvi Kapoor shares childhood photo with Sridevi on legendary actress' second death anniversary: 'Miss you everyday'

Janhvi Kapoor on Monday shared a priceless childhood picture of herself along with her late mother and legendary actress Sridevi.

On Sridevi's second death anniversary, Kapoor took to Instagram to share a black and white picture of her childhood where she is seen lying down on a couch cuddling with her star mother. "Miss you everyday," the 'Dhadak' actor captioned the post.

View this post on Instagram Miss you everyday A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor) on Feb 23, 2020 at 12:02pm PST

The 22-year-old actor's heart-touching post was flooded with scores of comments from her fans and people from the cinema fraternity. Celebrities including Karan Johar, Zoya Akhtar, Manish Malhotra, and Maheep Kapoor commented with heart emojis on the picture.

Sridevi breathed her last on 24 February, 2018, in Dubai, where she had gone to attend a family wedding.

Born as Shree Amma Yanger Ayyapan in 1963, she was known for her iconic roles in Hindi movies like Chandni, Lamhe, Mr India, Chaalbaaz, Nagina, Sadma, and English Vinglish'among many more.

The Padma Shri awardee had also made a mark with her extraordinary performances in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam and Kannada films.

Her last film was Mom for which she also received Best Actress National Award, posthumously.

