Janhvi Kapoor shares behind-the-scenes photo from Dhadak shoot: Social Media Stalkers' Guide

What's more fun than passing off stalking celebrities on social media as work?

Very little, right?

And so, we scanned the Instagram and Twitter accounts of celebs from India and abroad, to bring to you weekly updates from the interwebz. Who tweeted to whom? Who re-posted last night's party pics? Who went on a rant about what. Whatever it is, don't worry, we've got you covered.

We stalk, you read. Deal?

Rajkummar Rao wraps shooting for Fanne Khan

And it’s a wrap on #FanneKhan for me. Can’t wait to share our labour of love with you all on 3rd of August. Trailer out soon. Thank you @RakeyshOmMehra @AnilKapoor #AishwaryaRaiBachchan @AtulManjrekar and team for this beautiful journey. — Rajkummar Rao (@RajkummarRao) June 19, 2018

The shooting of Fanne Khan, a Hindi adaptation of the Dutch film Everybody's Famous wrapped up on 19 June. Rao took to Twitter to share the news and thank his co-stars Anil Kapoor and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan along with Rakeysh Omprakash Sharma and Atul Manjrekar. The film will mark a reunion between Kapoor and Rai Bachchan after almost 18 years.

Sanjay Kapoor vacations with family

A post shared by Sanjay Kapoor (@sanjaykapoor2500) on Jun 18, 2018 at 8:11pm PDT



After the release of Lust Stories, where he was directed by Dibakar Banerjee, Sanjay Kapoor has jetted off to the US for a vacation with his wife Maheep and kids Shanaya and Jahaan. He shared a picture of the four of them at popular Japanese restaurant Nobu in Malibu, California.

Shraddha Kapoor remembers three years of ABCD2

Shraddha Kapoor was feeling nostalgic today because her film ABCD2 has completed three years. She shared the memory through her Instagram story and also a photograph with her caste members Punit Pathak, Ramesh Juyal and Dharmesh. Directed by Remo D'Souza, it was a blockbuster hit, earning a place in the 100 crore club.

Kapoor is also currently preparing for her performance at the upcoming 2018 IIFA Awards.

Kangana shares a dinner selfie after Mental Hai Kya shoot

Kangana Ranaut has been busy shooting Mental Hai Kya in London and also juggling her home production's project Manikarna. She shared a selfie with writer Kanika Dhillon when they were out for a meal after wrapping up the day's work. Mental Hai Kya is a psychological thriller that also stars Rajkummar Rao and has been directed by Prakash Kovelamudi.

Janhvi Kapoor shares a BTS picture from the sets of Dhadak

Meanwhile behind the scenes.... A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor) on Jun 19, 2018 at 2:22am PDT

Janhvi, who will be debuting soon in Dhadak, shared a candid photo with her co-star Ishaan Khatter.

Taran Adarsh shares a new poster of Akshay Kumar's Gold

Trailer on 25 June 2018... Presenting the new poster of #Gold... Stars Akshay Kumar... Reema Kagti directs... 15 Aug 2018 release. pic.twitter.com/a4npQt8Yqc — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 19, 2018

The news of Gold's trailer release date was announced by Taran Adarsh on Twitter, along with a new poster of the sports drama. Starring Mouni Roy of TV series Naagin, the film will release on 15 August.

Updated Date: Jun 19, 2018 18:57 PM