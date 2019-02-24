Janhvi Kapoor remembers mother Sridevi on death anniversary: 'My heart will always be heavy'

A year has gone by since Indian film industry lost its first female superstar, Sridevi and on her maiden death anniversary daughter, actor Janhvi Kapoor says her heart still feels heavy. Janhvi, who made her acting debut last year in July with Dhadak, says her mother will always be there in her heart.

Sridevi passed away, aged 54, due to accidental drowning in a Dubai hotel on February 24, 2018. Her sudden death left family, friends and thousands of fans in a state of shock. Sridevi's sister-in-law, designer Maheep Kapoor shared a series of pictures with the actor on Instagram and wrote, "Will always remember the good times."

In an impressive career, spanning five decades, Sridevi dominated the commercial space in cinema in the 1980s and '90s. She reversed the trend of the male-dominated film industry by her acting prowess. Her name guaranteed a film's success.

She started acting at the age of four and made her debut in 1969 with M A Thirumugham's Tamil film Thunaivan. She continued working in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada movies but became a national film icon courtesy her Bollywood films.

Sridevi made her Hindi film debut as a child artiste in 1975 hit "Julie" and continued ruling the South Indian film industry where she established herself as a leading heroine with films such as 16 Vayathinile, Sigappu Rojakkal, Meendum Kokila and Moondram Pirai.



In Bollywood, she made her debut as a lead actor in 1978's Solva Sawan and followed it up with a number of commercial hits such as Himmatwala, Mawaali, Tohfa, Mr India, Chandni, Lamhe, Nagina and Khuda Gawah among several others.

Sridevi took a break from acting after 1997 film Judaai to focus on her marriage with producer Boney Kapoor and daughters Janhvi and Khushi.

She made a successful comeback 15 years later with Gauri Shinde's English Vinglish.

