Janhvi Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao's Roohi earns Rs 8.73 cr within three days of release

Actors Janhvi Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, and Varun Sharma's horror-comedy Roohi has netted more than Rs 8 crore within three days of its release, according to the makers.

Roohi became one of the first major films to release theatrically after the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting allowed cinema halls across the country to operate at full capacity from February with adherence to COVID-19 safety protocols.

In a statement, the makers on Sunday said the Dinesh Vijan-backed film clocked Rs 3.42 crores nett in the country on its third day, taking the total to Rs 8.73 crore.

Roohi, which released on 11 March, had an impressive opening of Rs 3.06 crore on the first day despite the pandemic and rising COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra.

Directed by Hardik Mehta (Kaamyaab), the film is presented by Jio Studios and Vijan's Maddock Films. It is also backed by Fukrey filmmaker Mrighdeep Singh Lamba.

The box office performance of Roohi is being keenly observed by the trade as they gear up for a packed movie slate, starting from biggies like John Abraham-led Mumbai Saga and Parineeti Chopra's Saina up for release later this month.

Bollywood star Akshay Kumar's much-awaited Sooryavanshi, directed by Rohit Shetty, is set to open theatrically on 30 April worldwide, the makers announced Sunday.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)