Janhvi Kapoor on coping with the untimely death of Sridevi: Dhadak saved me in many ways

The release date of Janhvi Kapoor's Bollywood debut is fast approaching and the audience cannot wait to see whether she will be able to carry forward the legacy of her superstar mother Sridevi. However, even before starring in a movie, Kapoor has always been under media scrutiny.

Now, she will be seen opposite Ishaan Khatter in Shashank Khaitan's Dhadak, which is a Hindi adaptation of the Marathi hit film Sairat produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. According to India Today, it was Sridevi who wanted Kapoor to be launched by Johar's production house.

The sudden death of Sridevi took the entire country by shock. While many assumed that the 21-year-old would have needed some time to cope with the loss, she was back on the sets within a few weeks.

“It hasn’t been an easy experience. My work and my family have given me the strength to go on. If it wasn’t for coming back to the sets of Dhadak or being able to act, I think it would have been much tougher than what it is now. I am very thankful that I had the opportunity to work in the film and act. It saved me in many ways,” said Kapoor in an interview with India Today.

The film's trailer launch on 11 June was attended by her family including Anil Kapoor, Boney Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Harshvardhan Kapoor. Arjun Kapoor even shared a post showing support and apologising for his absence at the event.

Janhvi also spoke about the acting tips Sridevi her mother had shared with her, in one of her first TV interviews. Dhadak will release in theatres on 20 July.

Updated Date: Jun 20, 2018 16:50 PM