Janhvi Kapoor on competing with Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday: It's easy to co-exist if you're doing good work

Janhvi Kapoor debuted in the Hindi remake of the Marathi film Sairat in 2018. Also featuring Ishaan Khatter, Dhadak made good box office collections and went on to become the highest grossing film featuring newcomers for Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.

The 'nepotism' debate has recently grappled Bollywood and most fans as well as audiences are inching towards assessing performances by star children in a more critical light. With most production houses aiming at launching new talent, DNA conducted an interview with Janhvi Kapoor to ask her about the performance pressure once newbies come before the limelight.

The upcoming films that have created considerable rave online are the debuts of Sara Ali Khan in Simmba and Anantya Panday and Tara Sutaria's debut on Student Of The Year 2 which is scheduled to hit the theatres in 2019. Being the daughters of Saif Ali Khan and Chunkey Panday respectively, the two debutantes have a lot of expectations to live up to.

Janhvi, who herself is the daughter of legendary late actress Sridevi and producer Boney Kapoor, admitted that she had no idea why there is an incessant need for people to pit one actress against the other. She feels that 'competition' as a concept, starts garnering a negative connotation if people keep doing things like these.

Addressing the underlying sexism in the industry, Janhvi added, "It’s also odd because I think you only pit women against each other. Why is no one asking Ishaan the same question — if he’s feeling the sting of competition, too! People love pitting women against each other. But in reality, we can be happy and celebrate each other’s success." She feels if one is doing a good job at his/her work, then it automatically becomes easy to co-exist.

In the report, Kapoor also added that she was in fact, excited to see Sara, Ananya and Tara make their Bollywood debuts, saying that she was sure of the fact that they will create "magic" on screen. "I haven’t interacted with Tara, but I have spoken to Sara and Ananya and they’re so full of life. It’s good to see so much new talent coming into the industry,” said the actress

Updated Date: Aug 28, 2018 14:54 PM