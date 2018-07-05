Janhvi Kapoor on comparisons to Sridevi: Hope I'm worthy enough to be given chance to create my identity

As Janhvi Kapoor's debut film Dhadak inches closer to its release, the frenzied scrutiny and speculation around it only increases. Although she hails from a filmy family, Jahnvi is still known to be media-shy. However, in an interview with Mumbai Mirror, she discusses her debut, dealing with the untimely death of her mother Sridevi and how Dhadak saved her in many ways.

Leaving the fate of Dhadak aside, the most natural thing to happen after it releases are comparisons between Jahnvi and Sridevi. She is aware of what her mother's onscreen persona meant to her fans and says she is hopeful that the audience will consider her worthy of being given a chance to carve her own identity. However, in a way she also considers her work to speak for itself and does not associate her work with her mother. "Surprisingly, the only thing I don’t associate with work is mom. Both of us had consciously decided that this would be my own journey. Acting is the only thing I knew to do without her," she tells the publication.

She talks about facing the camera for the first time on the first day of shoot. Although she had never acted before, it felt natural because she had been rehearsing for that moment, for months. With Sridevi and Boney Kapoor being present on set, her first day of shoot only became more special. Being a part of the Shashank Khaitan-directed film also gave her her many firsts. She recounts how travelling around the world with her parents had always been a different experience because of their celebrity status. However, while shooting for Dhadak, she got to taste freedom and be part of experiences that she otherwise would not have been able to. From getting her palms read on Gangaur Ghat in Udaipur to feasting on local food in Kolkata, Jahnvi says she "cherishes" the freedom that the film gave her.

Interestingly, she is open to working with her father if he likes her in Dhadak that is. Her father and family have really been there for her and Khushi, protecting them from questions and just general media-frenzy. She says her brother Arjun Kapoor is also just like her father and appreciates honesty in people a lot. "They can comfort and guide you in a way that many people can’t. It comes from experience and having made successful films," she says.

With her, Ishaan Khatter is also stepping into mainstream Bollywood. Having done Majid Majidi's Beyond The Clouds, he is the more experienced one and Janhvi vouches for that. Calling him a positive energy to be around, Jahnvi says he inspires everyone around him.

Produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, Dhadak is slated to release on 20 July.

