'Everything is for you, always, every day,' Jahnvi Kapoor posts on mother Sridevi's 57th birthday anniversary

Actor Janhvi Kapoor and her sister Khushi Kapoor penned emotional posts for their mother Sridevi, on the late actor’s 57th birth anniversary. Taking to social media, Janhvi posted an old photograph of her and Sridevi with the caption “Happy birthday Mumma. I miss you. Everything is for you, always, every day. I love you”.

Khushi penned a similar tribute to her mother. She shared an Instagram story with an old photo of Sridevi with Boney Kapoor, writing “miss you everyday”.

Red Chillies Entertainment, the production house owned by superstar Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan, also penned a special note for Sridevi, posting that she was someone “whose beauty and talent shall always remain unmatched”.

The National Film Archive of India also posted a tribute to the late actor expressing that she was “synonymous with charm & grace, gave remarkable performances in films across regions”.

Others who remembered the Lamhe star included Indian screenwriter and producer Kona Venkat and entertainment photographer Viral Bhayani.

Sridevi was one of the most popular actors in Indian cinema. Making her debut at the age of four, the actor worked in several Hindi, Kannada, Tamil, Malayalam, and Telegu films.

Her characters in films such as Sadma, Mr India, and Chaalbaaz were much appreciated by audiences. Often called the first female superstar of Hindi cinema, the actor gave several outstanding performances.

The brilliant actor had made her comeback in films with the 2012 Gauri Shinde directed English Vinglish. Her final film was Nawazuddin Siddiqui-starrer MOM which was released in 2017. Post her demise, the actor was posthumously honoured with a Best Actress National Award.

Sridevi passed away in 2018. The actor drowned accidentally in a bathtub in Dubai, where the Kapoor family was attending the wedding of Mohit Marwah. The Chandni actor is survived by husband Boney Kapoor and her two daughters.