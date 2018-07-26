You are here:

Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter's cover shoot; Aditi Rao Hydari's showstopping act: Social Media Stalkers' Guide

Poster for John Abraham's first Marathi production

Poster + Trailer of John Abraham’s first Marathi production #SavitaDamodarParanjpe... Stars Subodh Bhave, Trupti Toradmal and Raqesh Bapat... Directed by Swapna Waghmare Joshi... Presented by JA Ent and Panorama Studios... 31 Aug 2018 release... Link: https://t.co/9kiFled5co pic.twitter.com/wN9Wck9jtF — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 26, 2018

The poster and trailer for Savita Damodar Paranjpe, which marks John Abraham's entry into Marathi film production, has been released. The film will release on 31 August, 2018.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni, wife Sakshi attend Poorna Patel's wedding party

A post shared by Sakshi Singh Dhoni (@sakshisingh_r) on Jul 25, 2018 at 10:45am PDT

Poorna Patel's wedding ceremony may be over but the party is still on. Mahendra Singh Dhoni and wife Sakshi, who is known to be Patel's best friend, joined the newlyweds in Indore.

Ishaan Khatter and Janhvi Kapoor pose for Filmfare cover

Basking in the success of Dhadak, Ishaan Khatter and Janhvi Kapoor posed for their first Filmfare cover together.

Aditi Rao Hydari turns showstopper for Tarun Tahiliani

Aditi Rao Hydari looked pretty as a picture in a salmon pink Tarun Tahiliani lehenga. The actor recently turned showstopper for the ace designer for his India Couture Week collection.

Ajay Devgn goes biking with son Yug

Biker boys! A post shared by Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) on Jul 24, 2018 at 11:00pm PDT

Looks like Bollywood's Singham, Ajay Devgn, is helping his son Yug prep for a Rohit Shetty movie. The actor shared a photo of himself mounted on a gigantic dirt bike with his son.

Updated Date: Jul 26, 2018 16:41 PM