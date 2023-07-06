Janhvi Kapoor has announced the first schedule wrap of Ulajh on her social media. The National Award-winning director, Sudhanshu Saria has shot the film extensively in London along with the dynamic trio Janhvi Kapoor, Gulshan Devaiah and Roshan Mathew. The entire starcast took to social media to share their journey and give a sneak peek into what went on behind the scenes of the film.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gulshan Devaiah (@gulshandevaiah78)

Ulajh, a stylized international thriller, set in the prestigious and intriguing world of Indian Foreign Services (IFS), has a talented ensemble cast headlined by Janhvi Kapoor, Gulshan Devaiah, and Roshan Mathew also starring powerhouse performers Rajesh Tailang, Meiyang Chang, Sachin Khedekar, Rajendra Gupta and Jitendra Joshi.

Excited to be a part of Ulajh , Janhvi Kapoor says, – “When I was approached with the script of ‘Ulajh’, it instantly attracted me because as an actor, I am constantly looking for scripts that make me break out of my comfort zone and portraying a character based in the celebrated world of the Indian Foreign Services was just that. Just as the name of the film suggests, my character and the story, has so many layers, emotions, and parameters, which is challenging and exciting at the same time. I am thrilled for the audience to see me in this new role envisioned by Sudhanshu, who has such a fresh approach towards dealing with this genre. I am also looking forward to work with such talented co-actors and a development studio like Junglee Pictures for the first time.”