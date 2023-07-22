Janhvi Kapoor, on multiple occasions, has mentioned how she wanted to work in ‘Bawaal‘. The actress took to her social media to express gratitude towards the producer. She wrote, “Had a #Bawaal time working with Sajid sir! @nadiadwalagrandon”

Kapoor’s performance in Nitesh Tiwari’s directorial Bawaal has earned her immense love and appreciation from netizens. After leaving a lasting impression with her previous roles in Gunjan Saxena, Mili, and Good Luck Jerry, her portrayal of Nisha has struck a chord with the audiences and has further cemented her position in the industry.

One user expressed, “SO impressed by how she convincingly conveyed a range of emotions – from joy to sorrow, anger to vulnerability.”

Another tweet read, “Nisha deserves so much love, and Janhvi deserves all the appreciation she’s receiving.”

A post read, “She has truly proven her mettle here, and without her, koi Bawaal nahi hota.”

With promising projects lined up, including Devara, Mr. and Mrs. Mahi, and Ulajh, fans are eagerly awaiting Janhvi Kapoor’s future endeavors.

Jawan director Atlee also had something to say post watching Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor’s ‘Bawaal‘. He tweeted- “#Bawaal , a feel-good watch. A great craft in its own novelist way. Felt like reading a book and visualising it. Great performances from all the actors, @Varun_dvn sir has rendered a top notch one in this film. #JanhviKapoor was superb Congratulations to @PrimeVideoIN @niteshtiwari21 and the entire cast and crew.”

In an interview with Firstpost, the actors open up about the film, the preparation for the role and more. Janhvi said, “ I seek comfort and advice mainly from my dad and my family. But there are times that I sulk for three to four days and then I am okay.”