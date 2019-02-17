You are here:

Janhvi Kapoor criticises Pakistan daily for calling Pulwama terror attack a 'fight for freedom'

FP Staff

Feb 17, 2019 16:35:39 IST

Janhvi Kapoor has condemned a Pakistan daily for calling the Pulwama terror attack a "fight for freedom".

She shared a photograph from the attack on Instagram along with a screenshot of the article that read, "Freedom fighter launches attack, 44 of occupying force killed in IOK." Expressing outrage at the article, she said that it was spreading propaganda. She added that it was irresponsible that the reality of the incident was being distorted by a media outlet to "suit their political agendas."

In one of the deadliest terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir's three decades of militancy, a Jaish-e-Mohammed suicide bomber rammed an explosives-laden vehicle into a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) bus in Pulwama, killing 44 personnel and leaving many critically wounded.

Celebrities such as Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Priyanka Chopra and Akshay Kumar also condemned the attack, calling it a 'cowardly act'.

Updated Date: Feb 17, 2019 16:35:39 IST

tags: Attack on CRPF convoy in Pulwama , Bollywood , Buzz Patrol , BuzzPatrol , Jaish-e-Mohammed , Janhvi Kapoor , Pulwama terror attack

also see

After Pulwama terror attack, MNS asks record labels to stop working with Pakistani singers

After Pulwama terror attack, MNS asks record labels to stop working with Pakistani singers

Navjot Singh Sidhu claims his comment on Pulwama terror attack 'distorted' following backlash

Navjot Singh Sidhu claims his comment on Pulwama terror attack 'distorted' following backlash

Following Navjot Singh Sidhu's comments on Pulwama attack, UnsubcribeSonyTV becomes top Twitter trend

Following Navjot Singh Sidhu's comments on Pulwama attack, UnsubcribeSonyTV becomes top Twitter trend