Janhvi Kapoor criticises Pakistan daily for calling Pulwama terror attack a 'fight for freedom'

Janhvi Kapoor has condemned a Pakistan daily for calling the Pulwama terror attack a "fight for freedom".

She shared a photograph from the attack on Instagram along with a screenshot of the article that read, "Freedom fighter launches attack, 44 of occupying force killed in IOK." Expressing outrage at the article, she said that it was spreading propaganda. She added that it was irresponsible that the reality of the incident was being distorted by a media outlet to "suit their political agendas."

In one of the deadliest terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir's three decades of militancy, a Jaish-e-Mohammed suicide bomber rammed an explosives-laden vehicle into a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) bus in Pulwama, killing 44 personnel and leaving many critically wounded.

Celebrities such as Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Priyanka Chopra and Akshay Kumar also condemned the attack, calling it a 'cowardly act'.

Updated Date: Feb 17, 2019 16:35:39 IST