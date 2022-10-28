Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor recently took the internet by storm after she made a statement about Vijay Deverakonda‘s relationship status by calling him “practically married.” Notably, rumours have been making rounds about the Liger actor dating actress Rashmika Mandanna. While no confirmation has been given by both the actors, their fans are quite hopeful for a positive sign. And now Janhvi’s statement has fuelled the rumours to the next level, leaving people to wonder if Vijay and Rashmika are indeed dating.

While the statement left several fans confused, the Bollywood actress has now decided to clear the air over the same. While speaking to ETimes, Janhvi Kapoor who is quite busy nowadays with the promotions of her upcoming film, Mili, said that with several interviews lined up for a single day, she has started talking unfiltered.

“I was asked who I would pick for my swayamvar. However, all that I meant with my answer when asked about Vijay was that he is not in our circle and we don’t interact much, hence it is unlikely,” she said.

Well, this seems to have cleared the confusion but also leaves fans in the hope of getting confirmation about Vijay and Rashmika’s dating rumours.

Earlier in an interview with Bollywood Bubble, Janhvi was asked to pick three men from the industry for her swayamvar. To this, she named Aditya Roy Kapur further adding that everyone else is married. However, when the interviewer suggested Vijay’s name, Janhvi responded by saying, “He is practically married only na.”

Vijay and Rashmika’s dating rumours

After having worked together in several films, rumours of Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna dating have been making rounds for quite a few years now.

While none of them made clear statements over the rumours, Rashmika once did speak on it and said that she finds such rumours ‘cute’.

Recently, reports also surfaced about the two of them going for a vacation together in the Maldives. This further came to light after Rashmika shared a picture from her vacation where she can be seen wearing a pair of shades, which were quite similar to a pair owned by Vijay himself.

Fans were also convinced that the shades belonged to Vijay.

