Jane Fonda: 'I was told by my oncologist that my cancer is in remission and I can discontinue chemo'
In a lengthy post shared on Instagram, the 84-year-old actor said she feels 'blessed' and thanked her fans as well as well-wishers for their continuous support.
Hollywood veteran Jane Fonda on Friday announced that her cancer is in remission and she can discontinue the chemotherapy treatment.
In a lengthy post shared on Instagram, the 84-year-old actor said she feels “blessed” and thanked her fans as well as well-wishers for their continuous support. Last week I was told by my oncologist that my cancer is in remission and I can discontinue chemo. I am feeling so blessed, so fortunate. I thank all of you who prayed and sent good thoughts my way. I am confident that it played a role in the good news,” Fonda wrote in a post titled ‘Best Birthday Present Ever!’ Fonda turns 85 on December 21. The actor said her last session of chemotherapy was “rough” but she is happy to be able to recover.
View this post on Instagram
“I’m especially happy because while my first 4 chemo treatments were rather easy for me, only a few days of being tired, the last chemo session was rough and lasted 2 weeks making it hard to accomplish much of anything. The effects wore off just as I went to D.C. for the first live, in-person Fire Drill Fridays rally,” she wrote.
The “Grace and Frankie” star revealed in September that she had been diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma, and would undergo chemotherapy treatments for six months.
