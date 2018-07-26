Jane Fonda confirms 9 to 5, her 1980 hit comedy, will return for sequel with original star cast

Los Angeles: Veteran actor Jane Fonda has announced that a sequel to her hit 1980 comedy 9 to 5 might happen soon. The 80-year-old actor said her costars from the original, Lily Tomlin and Dolly Parton, will also be back for the sequel, reported Entertainment Weekly.

"My role is as an executive producer, and I'm working with the writers, with Lily, and talking to the writers," Fonda told reporters.

"Right now, Dolly, Lily and I are all intending to be in it," she added.

The actor was promoting the upcoming HBO documentary Jane Fonda in Five Acts which will debut on 24 September.

The sequel has been long in the making and earlier in 2018, Rashida Jones came aboard the project to co-write a script with original screenwriter Patricia Resnick.

Fonda said the new film will be slightly different from the original, which followed three working women who live out their fantasies of getting even with their company's autocratic, "sexist, egotistical, lying, hypocritical bigot" boss.

"I'm sorry to say the situation is worse today. Today a lot of the work force is hired by an outside company. Who do you talk to if you have a problem?" she said.

Fonda, however, believes that sexual harassment at workplace has dropped because "guys are scared" due to movements such as #MeToo and Time's Up.

"I do think that sexual harassment tends to drop because guys are scared," she added.

Fonda also said that the sequel might dwell on how technology and corporate voyeurism have complicated modern-age workplace dynamics.

Updated Date: Jul 26, 2018 13:10 PM