Jane Fonda arrested at US Capitol during climate change protest, charged with 'crowding, obstructing'

FP Staff

Oct 12, 2019 13:23:15 IST

Jane Fonda was arrested at the US Capitol on Friday while peacefully protesting against climate change.

The actress and activist was handcuffed on the east side steps, and escorted into a police vehicle. Video of the arrest circulated online.

Fonda was one of 16 people arrested for unlawfully protesting, and was charged with “crowding, obstructing or incommoding.” She was released hours later.

On Thursday, the actress vowed to join Friday protests at the Capitol as she felt “inspired and emboldened by the incredible movement our youth have created.” Ira Arlook, of the group Fire Drill Fridays, confirmed Fonda was arrested at the inaugural demonstration Friday. Before her arrest, Fonda, in a speech, called climate change “a collective crisis that demands collective action now.”

On the work front, the Oscar and Golden Globe-winning actress will be seen next in the seventh and final season of Netflix's longest-running Original series, Grace and Frankie. The show features Fonda and Lily Tomlin in the titular roles of Grace and Frankie, two unlikely friends who are brought together after their husbands announce that they are in love with each other, and plan to get married.

(With inputs from The Associated Press)

