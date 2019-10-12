Jane Fonda arrested at US Capitol during climate change protest, charged with 'crowding, obstructing'

Jane Fonda was arrested at the US Capitol on Friday while peacefully protesting against climate change.

The actress and activist was handcuffed on the east side steps, and escorted into a police vehicle. Video of the arrest circulated online.

Multiple protesters, including Jane Fonda, arrested on the steps of the Capitol building, where they were demanding action on climate change. https://t.co/rAq8Xwi5fE pic.twitter.com/lIcxYeGd5Z — ABC News (@ABC) October 11, 2019

""Jane Fonda getting arrested on the steps of the US Capitol protesting climate change while Trump uses his Attorney General to persecute his political rivals and Ben Shapiro threatens to shoot up public school teachers is the essence of politics in America."" pic.twitter.com/NwgDpxw2S3 — Robert De Niro (@RobertDeNiroUS) October 12, 2019

Photo right before my arrest in the Washington Post. That’s Jane Fonda in red to my left. pic.twitter.com/7LEeWrfvKP — Dr. Sandra Steingraber (@ssteingraber1) October 12, 2019

Fonda was one of 16 people arrested for unlawfully protesting, and was charged with “crowding, obstructing or incommoding.” She was released hours later.

On Thursday, the actress vowed to join Friday protests at the Capitol as she felt “inspired and emboldened by the incredible movement our youth have created.” Ira Arlook, of the group Fire Drill Fridays, confirmed Fonda was arrested at the inaugural demonstration Friday. Before her arrest, Fonda, in a speech, called climate change “a collective crisis that demands collective action now.”

LATEST BLOG POST: THE LAUNCH OF FIRE DRILL FRIDAYS - https://t.co/8SnBlvTtyh — Jane Seymour Fonda (@Janefonda) October 12, 2019

On the work front, the Oscar and Golden Globe-winning actress will be seen next in the seventh and final season of Netflix's longest-running Original series, Grace and Frankie. The show features Fonda and Lily Tomlin in the titular roles of Grace and Frankie, two unlikely friends who are brought together after their husbands announce that they are in love with each other, and plan to get married.

(With inputs from The Associated Press)

