Jamtara: Sabka Number Aayega trailer – Netflix, Viacom18's first Indian original series is a crime thriller about phishing

A week after announcing the new partnership with Viacom18's digital arm Tipping Point, Netflix has unveiled a trailer of their first collab, Jamtara: Sabka Number Aayega. The Indian original series set in the dark underbelly of an eponymous village in the state of Jharkhand, which is known as country's phishing capital.

Amit Sial (Inside Edge), Dibyendu Bhattacharya (Dev.D), Aksha Pardasany (Devdas), Sparsh Shrivastav (Shake It Up), Monika Panwar (Super 30), and Anshuman Pushkar (Kapow) are part of Jamtara's ensemble cast.

Directed by National Award-winning director Soumendra Padhi and inspired by true incidents, Jamtara - Sabka Number Ayega is billed to "capture the risks of the internet, the cocktail of opportunity and motivation that lead ordinary people into the world of crime," as per Netflix.

The trailer reveals masterminds and cousins, Sunny and Rocky, along with their friends, quietly run a wildly successful phishing scam from the small village of Jamtara. A news report about the scam catapults the village into the limelight, throwing them under the bus, when suddenly, everyone including local politicians and goons, wants in on the game. With police and banks high on their tails to arrest the boys, the series seems to unfold as an intriguing thriller.

“The issue of phishing is so common and yet so underrepresented in the media,” Jamtara's director Padhi said in a prepared statement. “I've been to Jamtara and spoken to multiple people about how these scams are pulled off — the stories are so real and yet so unbelievable that I knew I had to share them with the world. Based on true-crime incidents, the series required a great deal of research and detailing to bring to life various characters and motives.

Jamtara: Sabka Number Aayega is scheduled to release on 10 January.

Updated Date: Dec 23, 2019 12:38:34 IST