Jamie Lynn Spears slams reports claiming Britney Spears purchased a “place at the beach” for her sister, in a now-deleted Instagram post.

Jamie Lynn Spears has denied reports of buying or part-owning a Florida condo which was purchased through her sister Britney's trust fund.

The revelation comes weeks after the Zoey 101 star publicly addressed her sister's controversial conservatorship, claiming that she has never reaped benefits from Britney's fortune.

"I don't own a condo, and I can assure you that no one has ever bought me a place at the beach, because I prefer my beach vacations at the Ritz anyway," she wrote to her followers in a July 26 Instagram post. "Simple FACTS. Y'all need to stop reachin."

She added, "Thankful to get this time with my family in between our busy work and practice schedules with the kids lol." Later, Jamie Lynn — at the posh hotel with her husband, Jamie Watson, and daughters Maddie and Ivey — deleted the first part of her post about the condo.

On 17 July, Britney called out her family including Jamie Lynn by writing, "I don't like that my sister showed up at an awards show and performed MY SONGS to remixes!!!!!"

"My so-called support system hurt me deeply," the singer continued. "This conservatorship killed my dreams."

Britney’s new attorney petitioned Monday to oust her father from the conservatorship that has controlled her life and money for 13 years and replace him with a professional accountant.

Matthew Rosengart said in documents filed in Los Angeles Superior court that the current legal arrangement “has grown increasingly toxic and is simply no longer tenable.”