Days after Karol G called out a ‘photoshopped’ magazine cover claiming that her picture went through several retouches which she didn’t agree to, the Columbian singer has now received the support of Hollywood actress Jamie Lee Curtis who went on to praise Karol G for voicing her views. The actress who is known for being outspoken in the industry for the past several years over the importance of self-love and embracing one’s body said in her post that she feels encouraged to see a younger person joining the ‘chorus of disapproval’. Taking to Instagram, Curtis shared the ‘edited’ cover picture of Karol G and shared a long post to express her support.

Stating that she feels happy to see Karol G “bringing awareness to the issue”, the Everything Everywhere All at Once star wrote, “We are human beings. We are not AI and this genocide against what is naturally beautiful is alarming and needs to be talked about.”

Further mentioning a few other celebrities like Justine Bateman and Andie MacDowell including herself for being “vocal”, the actress added, “I’m very encouraged that a younger person is joining the chorus of disapproval. The cosmeceutical industrial complex wants you to look in the mirror and hate yourself and then buy their bullshit.”

Check her post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jamie Lee Curtis (@jamieleecurtis)

Karol G calling out GQ magazine for ‘photoshopping’ her cover picture

Earlier on Thursday, the award-winning singer took to her Instagram and shed light on her recent GQ magazine cover. While sharing a bared-face selfie along with the mentioned magazine cover, Karol G revealed that the picture went through several changes and edits and “does not represent her.” Embracing her natural beauty, she wrote, “My face does not look like this, my body does not look like that and I feel very happy and comfortable with how I look naturally,”

The artist also shared how she was excited about the opportunity with the magazine further adding that it was shortlived as she was “discontent” with the number of edits that were done to her picture.

“…It’s disrespectful to me, it’s to the women that we wake up every day looking to feel comfortable with ourselves despite society’s stereotypes,” her post concluded.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KAROL G (@karolg)

Many of her followers took to the comment section and supported her views and lauded her for speaking out against the recent trend of ‘photoshopping’ pictures.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.