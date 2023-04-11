Jamie Lee Curtis hails Karol G after singer called out 'photoshopped' GQ cover, says 'We are human beings'
Stating that she feels happy to see Karol G 'bringing awareness to the issue', the Everything Everywhere All at Oncestar wrote, 'We are human beings. We are not AI and this genocide against what is naturally beautiful is alarming and needs to be talked about.'
Days after Karol G called out a ‘photoshopped’ magazine cover claiming that her picture went through several retouches which she didn’t agree to, the Columbian singer has now received the support of Hollywood actress Jamie Lee Curtis who went on to praise Karol G for voicing her views. The actress who is known for being outspoken in the industry for the past several years over the importance of self-love and embracing one’s body said in her post that she feels encouraged to see a younger person joining the ‘chorus of disapproval’. Taking to Instagram, Curtis shared the ‘edited’ cover picture of Karol G and shared a long post to express her support.
Stating that she feels happy to see Karol G “bringing awareness to the issue”, the Everything Everywhere All at Once star wrote, “We are human beings. We are not AI and this genocide against what is naturally beautiful is alarming and needs to be talked about.”
Further mentioning a few other celebrities like Justine Bateman and Andie MacDowell including herself for being “vocal”, the actress added, “I’m very encouraged that a younger person is joining the chorus of disapproval. The cosmeceutical industrial complex wants you to look in the mirror and hate yourself and then buy their bullshit.”
Check her post:
View this post on Instagram
Karol G calling out GQ magazine for ‘photoshopping’ her cover picture
Earlier on Thursday, the award-winning singer took to her Instagram and shed light on her recent GQ magazine cover. While sharing a bared-face selfie along with the mentioned magazine cover, Karol G revealed that the picture went through several changes and edits and “does not represent her.” Embracing her natural beauty, she wrote, “My face does not look like this, my body does not look like that and I feel very happy and comfortable with how I look naturally,”
The artist also shared how she was excited about the opportunity with the magazine further adding that it was shortlived as she was “discontent” with the number of edits that were done to her picture.
“…It’s disrespectful to me, it’s to the women that we wake up every day looking to feel comfortable with ourselves despite society’s stereotypes,” her post concluded.
View this post on Instagram
Many of her followers took to the comment section and supported her views and lauded her for speaking out against the recent trend of ‘photoshopping’ pictures.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
RRR scripts history in Japan by recording 1 million+ footfall in 164 days; Rajamouli reacts
For the unversed, the film was released in Japan on 21 October 2022 when director SS Rajamouli along with his lead actors Ram Charan and Jr NTR also went for a promotional trip to the country.
Shabana Azmi: 'My husband Javed Akhtar and children Farhan, Zoya are the first ones to run away from my cooking'
She further also spoke on how her family reacts to her 'cooking' skills and said that this is the only talent that she never had.
Priyanka Chopra shows off her 'fashionista-self' as she stuns at the grand Asia Pacific premiere of Citadel
Their pictures were also shared by Amazon Prime Video on their official handle with a caption that reads, "Priyanka Chopra and Madden Richard are ready to take on the spyverse, in style."