Jamie Foxx to return as supervillain Electro for Tom Holland-led Spider-Man 3
Jamie Foxx first played Electro in 2014's The Amazing Spider-Man 2, when actor Andrew Garfield was essaying the role of the iconic webslinger.
Jamie Foxx is going to reprise his role as Electro in the upcoming film Spider-Man 3.
If finalised, the actor will join Tom Holland, who will reprise his role of Spider-Man from previously two movies -- Spider-Man: Homecoming and Spider-Man: Far From Home, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
Cinema Blend writes that Foxx had confirmed the development in a now-deleted Instagram post. "Tell Spidey let’s run it back!... super excited to part of the new marvel Spider-Man new installment... can’t wait for y’all to check the new one. And I won’t be blue in this one!! But a thousand percent badass!!! (sic)," the actor had written.
Foxx played the supervillain character in 2014's The Amazing Spider-Man 2, when actor Andrew Garfield was essaying the role of the iconic webslinger.
Garfield, who made his debut with 2012's The Amazing Spider-Man, was later replaced by Holland after Sony Pictures struck a deal with Marvel Studios to share the character.
Holland first played Spider-Man in Captain America: Civil War and later appeared in several Avengers movies.
Spider-Man 3, being directed by Jon Watts, will also mark the return of Zendaya, Marisa Tomei, Jacob Batalon and Tony Revolori.
The movie, which has a release date of 17 December, 2021, will be produced by Kevin Feige and Amy Pascal.
(With inputs from Press Trust of India)
