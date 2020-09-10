Jamie Foxx signs deal with Sony Pictures Entertainment to develop and produce feature films
Sony Pictures Entertainment has earlier backed two of Jamie Foxx's films, Baby Driver and The Amazing Spider-Man 2.
Oscar winner Jamie Foxx and his producing partner Datari Turner have signed an overall deal with Sony Pictures Entertainment.
As part of the deal, the duo will be developing and producing feature films for the studio, Sony said in a statement.
The duo's first project under the deal is an action thriller movie which will feature Foxx, 52, in the lead role.
The yet-untitled film has been written by Juel Taylor and Tony Rettenmaier, the studio said.
"Not only is Jamie Foxx one of the most talented and decorated actors in the world he is also an idea machine. As a company we have been lucky to work with Jamie in Baby Driver and [The] Amazing Spider-Man [2], but his creativity as a producer is his most exciting role yet.
"Jamie is wildly creative, funny and brilliant, he walks the walk, he talks the talk and we are so proud to be in this partnership with Jamie and Datari. We already have a few projects secretly going and this is only the beginning," Sanford Panitch, President of Sony Pictures Motion Picture Group, said.
Foxx most recently starred in Netflix's Project Power. He will next voice star in Disney/Pixar's Soul, which will bow out in November.
The actor will also produce and star in They Cloned Tyrone and Netflix's comedy series Dad Stop Embarrassing Me.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare, starring Konkana Sen Sharma, Bhumi Pednekar, to premiere on Netflix in September
The makers of Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare were eyeing a theatrical release in May this year, but the film was later nabbed by Netflix because of the coronavirus shutdown.
Sarah Paulson's Ratched, Armie Hammer's Rebecca, ZEE5 anthology Forbidden Love: Trailers This Week
Netflix's new series Ratched, set in 1947, is an origin story of the cruel and calculating Nurse Mildred Ratched from Ken Kesey's novel One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest
Bela Bajaria named Netflix global TV head: All you need to know about the Indian-American corporate honcho
Bela Bajaria, the former local-language series chief who joined Netflix in 2016, was promoted over 18-year veteran Cindy Holland, who will be leaving next month.