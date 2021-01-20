James Corden, Stephen Colbert celebrate Donald Trump's last day as US president
'No more days of angry tweets,' late-night talk show host James Corden marked the last day of Donald Trump's presidency with a spoof of Les Miserables' song
Late-night talk show hosts James Corden and Stephen Colbert celebrated the last day of Donald Trump as the president of the United States, and welcoming Joe Biden onboard.
The Late Late Show Corden performed a parody of a Les Misérables with the original cast of the Broadway musical. "No more days of angry tweets (‘Cuz this time he’s banned for good)/ Ship him off to Mar-a-Lago (Do they even want him there?)/ Biden better change the sheets (Maybe throw away the bed)/ Will you change the locks with me?," sang the ensemble onstage.
Watch a snippet here
.@JKCorden and an array of Broadway friends bid farewell to President Trump, Les Mis style. pic.twitter.com/l9PiSRvCOA
— The Late Late Show with James Corden (@latelateshow) January 20, 2021
Meanwhile, Colbert revisited the day Trump won the 2016 election, where he had noted that Americans were going to have "four very interesting years" under the Trump administration, writes Deadline. Colbert also recapped the chaos that marred Trump's four-year long presidency.
Biden will be sworn in today as the 46th president of the US and Kamala Harris will take oath as the first woman Vice President on Wednesday, amidst heightened security concerns after a mob of pro-Trump extremists violently breached the Capitol two weeks ago.
