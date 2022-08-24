The much awaited sequel Avatar: The Way of Water will be releasing on December 16, 2022.

James Cameron’s Academy Award winning 2009 epic adventure Avatar, the most successful film of all time, returns to theatres on September 23rd in stunning 4K High Dynamic Range.

Check out the new trailer and new poster to celebrate the rerelease of the 2009 film.

Producer Jon Landau, who all the way came from New Zealand to make the Disney presentation at CinemaCon in Las Vegas, said, “One of the strengths of Jim Cameron’s scripts is they are always universal and relatable themes that he weaves into them.”

“At the centre of each of the four sequels will be the Sully family. Each story will be a stand-alone and each will come to its own conclusion,” he added. There will be a “fulfilling resolution to each film, but when looked at as a whole the journey across all four will create a larger epic saga.”

Director James Cameron, who was not able to attend the event since he was shooting in New Zealand, said in a pre-recorded message, “I just want you to hear it from me: Jon and I are here to work with you. The best way is by delivering content that is a must-see experience at the cinema.”

The last set for 2020 filming —The Matador (a 50’ forward command boat) on a 16-ton, 360 degree motion-control base. Three Technocranes and a Russian Arm mounted on top of a Mercedes-Benz. Just another day on the set of the Avatar sequels. (credit @jonlandau) pic.twitter.com/MB6dzUzeEr — James Cameron (@JimCameron) December 15, 2020

The filmmaker added that the new films are “pushing limits even farther with high frame rate, higher resolution 3D and greater reality in our visual effects. I wanted our return to Pandora to be something really special. Every shot is designed for the biggest screen, highest resolution and most immersive 3D available. I think we pulled it off.”

