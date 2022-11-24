Globally the third high-grossing movie of all time, bagging 11 of the 14 Oscars at that time and giving the world magical on-screen chemistry of Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio, James Cameron’s Titanic is simply grand in all its literal sense and calling it a masterpiece would honestly be an understatement. Cementing Leonardo’s status as a 90s heartthrob, Titanic was truly a big gamble in 1995 when the ace filmmaker was looking to cast his doomed lovers. While Cameron considered Gwyneth Paltrow for Rose DeWitt Bukater until he met Kate Winslet, there was a time when Leonardo almost didn’t get the part of Jack Dawson, as he wasn’t willing to audition for the part. Are you shocked? Well, you are surely not alone to feel it. In his recent interview with GQ, Cameron recalled the time when Leonardo questioned him over the screen test, and the filmmaker said, “You’re going to read, or you’re not going to get the part.”

Cameron while revealing the incident said, “I remember there was a meeting with Leo. And then there was a screen test for Leo.” Recalling the ‘funny meeting’, Cameron said that while he was waiting in the conference room to meet Leonardo, he noticed that all the women present in the office gathered in the meeting room as they all wanted to meet the actor. He found it “hysterical” that even his accountant was present in the room. The filmmaker said “Like, there’s a female executive producer, OK, fine. But our accountant? Why was she in the meeting? They all wanted to meet Leo. It was hysterical.” The filmmaker continued by saying that only in the first meeting, Leonardo “charmed everyone”, including him. However, despite being a charmer, Leonardo had a screen test to pass because the filmmaker wanted to see the chemistry between him and Kate.

Cameron said that after the first meeting, Leonardo came back a couple of days later and he set up the camera to record him. Cameron further revealed that Leonardo didn’t know that he had to give the screen test, the actor thought that another meeting was set up to meet Kate. So Cameron asked him to go to another room to read some lines together and then the filmmaker will record it. Cameron quoted Leonardo as saying, “You mean, I’m reading?’ I said, ‘Yeah.’ He said, ‘Oh, I don’t read.’ I shook his hand and said, ‘Thanks for coming by.’” It was then the actor realised that the screen test was mandatory, and asked Cameron, “Wait, wait, wait. You mean, if I don’t read, I don’t get the part just like that.” After which Cameron explained to Leonardo how the project is gigantic and will take about two years of his life.

Cameron said, “You’ll be gone doing five other things, while I’m doing post-production and all the model work and everything. So I’m not gonna f*** it up. I’m making the wrong decision in casting, so you’re gonna read or you’re not gonna get the part.” Therefore, it was then all doubts were laid to rest as Leonardo and Kate went on to create history on screen.

