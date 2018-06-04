You are here:

James Bond makers keen to cast Harry Potter actor Helena Bonham Carter as villain in latest film

James Bond producers are keen to cast actor Helena Bonham Carter in the role of an antagonist in the upcoming film.

If things work out, the actor, who has played villain in the final four Harry Potter movies, Tim Burton's Dark Shadows and Alice and Wonderland, would join Daniel Craig as 007 and Ben Wishaw as Q.

Danny Boyle of Slumdog Millionaire fame is directing the film.

Everyone thinks Angelina Jolie is going to get the part but bosses want Helena more. At the moment they are just finalising the cast," a source told The Mirror.

According to the same report, Boyle and Craig are currently working on a shooting schedule for the film, with the actor also taking on a key creative role. If Jolie gets the role, it would mark her second time acting alongside Craig after 2001's Lara Croft: Tomb Raider.

Production on Bond 25, written by Trainspotting scribe John Hodge, is set to begin from 3 December, 2018.

The new Bond movie, the 25th in the series, will be produced by EON Productions and Metro Goldwyn Mayer Studios (MGM), the film will be distributed by Universal Pictures globally, starting with a traditional earlier release in the UK on 25 October , 2019.

Bonham Carter will also be seen next in heist comedy Ocean's 8 alongside Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett, Anne Hathaway, Mindy Kaling, Sarah Paulson, Awkwafina and Rihanna.

Updated Date: Jun 04, 2018 14:04 PM