Jaipur International Film Festival 2021 announces award winners after virtual event

The digital edition of the 13th Jaipur International Film Festival (JIFF) that ran for five days (15 to 19 January) concluded on Tuesday. The event saw 266 movies being screened from 44 countries. The festival saw 72 different categories of awards being given.

The films that were available were viewable on the Plexigo website and App on the days of the festival. Audience could watch the films with prior registration and by downloading the app, according to Times Now.

Of all the films that were screened at the festival, 14 films were not available for online viewing.

According to JIFF spokesperson Rajendra Bora, award-winning films from around the world that could not be released in theatres due to COVID-19 was available for viewing during the five days, writes Filmi Beat.

The Feature Fiction category the Golden Camel Award for Best Director, Red Rose, Best Makeup and Hairstyling and Best Film from European continent went to Dorris Dorrie directorial Cherry Blossoms and Demons (Germany).

Assamese film Porichoy, directed by Rajiv Borthakur won the Yellow Rose Award for Upcoming Film, World Premier, Best Women Film and Special Jury Mention Feature Film.

The Best Actor Award (Child) and Best Music were bagged by the movie Atkan Chatkan directed by Shiv Hare, presented by A R Rahman in Hindi.

The Highland Reflections’ directed by Yang Fan, Golden Chen from China won the Award for Best Original Screenplay, Best Cinematography and Best Film from the Asian continent.

The Green Rose Award for the movie that gives Global Message, Best Political and Current Issue goes to Kaali Maati, directed by Hemant Kumar Mahale (India).

The Award for Best Jaipur Critics Film went to US director Gabiral Bolgna's Tango Shalom, while the Golden Camel Award for Best Director and Best Documentary Feature went to Taking Refuge, directed by Vanessa Hudson (Spain). The Welcome Regards Award for Best Debutante Director went to Juan directed by Louise Heem (France) and Pink Belt Mission directed by John McCrite (United States).

Abirami Bose won the best actress award for Ratricha Paus. the best actor award also went to Vagabonds directed by Philippe Dajoux (France).

The Best Children's Film Award went to Atkan Chatkan (India), while Best Actress in a Supporting Role was nabbed by Being Mortal (China).

Best Actor in a Supporting Role was won by Daria (Czech Republic), while Best Original Screenplay Award was given to both Oldage Villagers, directed by Vaigarai Balan (India) and The Highland Reflections (China).

Daria also won Best Sound and Editing Award, while Best Cinematography went to The Highland Reflections.

The JIFF 2021 website says this year's festival was dedicated to all the great filmmakers and artists who passed away in 2020.