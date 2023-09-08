Filmmaker and actor G Marimuthu, who was last seen in Rajinikanth’s Jailer, passed away at the age of 58 while dubbing for a TV show. He is survived by his wife, Backiyalakshmi, and two children – Akilan and Ishwarya. He was declared dead when he was rushed to the hospital.

‘Vaali’, ‘Jeeva’, ‘Pariyerum Perumal’, and ‘Jailer‘ are some of his most notable works. Celebrities like Radikaa Sarathkumar and Arjun Vijay paid their condolences after hearing the news of his demise Radikaa tweeted- “So sad and shocked to hear of his passing of #marimuthu have worked with him a man with talent , gone so soon. Condolences to his family.”

So sad and shocked to hear of his passing of #marimuthu have worked with him a man with talent , gone so soon. Condolences to his family🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/h8ekYcjOqs — Radikaa Sarathkumar (@realradikaa) September 8, 2023

Arjun Vijay wrote- “Shocking to hear the demise of #Marimuthu sir.. Nice actor & a person gone too soon.. My heartfelt condolences to his family. May his soul rest in peace..”