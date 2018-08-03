You are here:

Jail first look: GV Prakash Kumar is seen as a purposeful man in this Vasanthabalan directorial

FP Staff

Aug,03 2018 10:44:15 IST

Tamil music composer and actor GV Prakash Kumar has unveiled the first poster of his next film. Titled Jail, the film will be helmed by Tamil director Vasanthabalan.

Jail poster. Image from Twitter

The actor announced the news official on his Twitter handle on 3 August.

Produced by Krikes Cine Creations, Jail will be an "important" film, says Kumar. With a purposeful expression and a determined stance, Prakash Kumar's character is depicted against a backdrop of what seems like an array of congested buildings. With a crowd behind him and Kumar almost leading their way, the music director-cum-actor may well be their messiah. With a rough and bearded look, Kumar seems to be a local hero.

Vasanthabalan and Kumar's collaboration is a special one as the actor started off his film career as a music composer under the same director. Their first venture, titled Veyil, received a National Award for Best Feature Film in Tamil while Vasanthabalan got the National Award for Best Director in the Tamil category.

Kumar's first started his acting career with Kuselan, where he appeared in a cameo. He first received recognition for his 2015's Darling which won him the Filmfare Award for Best Male Debut – South.

