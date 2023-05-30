During the IPL finale match in Ahmedabad, where fans took over the stadium chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram’ from Prabhas, Kriti Sanon & Saif Ali Khan’s Adipurush.

The visuals soon went live on social media and they truly capture the ethos of the film that is slated to release worldwide on 16th June !

Adipurush, directed by Om Raut, is produced by T- Series, Bhushan Kumar & Krishan Kumar, Om Raut, Prasad Sutar, and Rajesh Nair Retrophiles, Pramod and Vamsi of UV Creations, will be released globally on 16th June 2023.

Back in October 2022, when Om Raut, Bhushan Kumar shared the teaser of Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, and Saif Ali Khan’s Adipurush, netizens were left unimpressed. Things did improve marginally when the same teaser was shown to a bunch of journalists in 3D but the quantum of the damage was too big. The makers that were eying for a January 11 release pushed the date to rework on VFX, and now it’ll finally see the lights of the day on June 16 this year. And the moment fans were waiting for also arrived- The trailer.

The trailer suggests director Om Raut and the whole team has used a unique technology for visual effects. Result? Some impressive visuals better and far better than the teaser. But is it going to be enough? It’s the epic tale of the Ramayana. We have Prabhas as Ram, Kriti Sanon as Sita, Saif Ali Khan as Raavan, Sunny Singh as Laxman. We have sprawling shots of Hanuman uprooting the Sanjeevani Booti and the attack on Raavan’s Lanka. We have glimpses of a distressed Sita at his den waiting for her Ram.

