Jahnvi Kapoor commemorates Sridevi's 57th birth anniversary with a throwback picture

Actor Janhvi Kapoor on Thursday shared a throwback picture of herself along with her late mother, actor Sridevi.

Kapoor on Instagram remembered Sridevi on her 57th birth anniversary. The 23-year-old actor's post was flooded with comments as fans of the late icon paid tribute to her.

I love you mumma

Sridevi breathed her last on 24 February, 2018, in Dubai, where she had gone to attend a family wedding.

Born as Shree Amma Yanger Ayyapan in 1963, she was known for her iconic roles in Hindi movies like Chandni, Lamhe, Mr India, Chaalbaaz, Nagina, Sadma, and English Vinglish, among many more.

The Padma Shri awardee had also made a mark with her extraordinary performances in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam and Kannada films. Her last feature was Mom, for which she also received Best Actress National Award, posthumously.

Meanwhile, Kapoor's second project after Dhadak, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl premiered on Netflix recently. The Dharma Productions film centres around the life of IAF officer Gunjan Saxena who became the first woman pilot to take part in the 1999 Kargil war.

