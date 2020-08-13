Jahnvi Kapoor commemorates Sridevi's 57th birth anniversary with a throwback picture
Jahnvi Kapoor's post was flooded with comments as fans of Sridevi paid tribute to her.
Actor Janhvi Kapoor on Thursday shared a throwback picture of herself along with her late mother, actor Sridevi.
Kapoor on Instagram remembered Sridevi on her 57th birth anniversary. The 23-year-old actor's post was flooded with comments as fans of the late icon paid tribute to her.
Here is her post
View this post on Instagram
Sridevi breathed her last on 24 February, 2018, in Dubai, where she had gone to attend a family wedding.
Born as Shree Amma Yanger Ayyapan in 1963, she was known for her iconic roles in Hindi movies like Chandni, Lamhe, Mr India, Chaalbaaz, Nagina, Sadma, and English Vinglish, among many more.
The Padma Shri awardee had also made a mark with her extraordinary performances in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam and Kannada films. Her last feature was Mom, for which she also received Best Actress National Award, posthumously.
Meanwhile, Kapoor's second project after Dhadak, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl premiered on Netflix recently. The Dharma Productions film centres around the life of IAF officer Gunjan Saxena who became the first woman pilot to take part in the 1999 Kargil war.
(With inputs from Asian News International)
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
Priyanka Chopra completes final manuscript of memoir Unfinished: Cannot wait to share it with you all
Priyanka Chopra said her memoir, Unfinished, comes from an extremely personal, introspective space.
Bandish Bandits, Killing Eve, Gunjan Saxena — What to watch on Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, MUBI, MX Player
While Netflix will release the long-awaited Gunjan Saxena biopic, Amazon Prime Video India will bring forth Bandish Bandits and Killing Eve Season 3.
For Janhvi Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi and Sharan Sharma, why the making of Gunjan Saxena felt personal
In a conversation with Firstpost on Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, director Sharan Sharma, Janhvi Kapoor and Pankaj Tripathi open up about trials of telling a true story, the debate surrounding the trailer, and more