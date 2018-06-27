You are here:

Jagran Fim Festival to screen best of Tabu's works including Maqbool and Chandni Bar

New Delhi: A retrospective of the best of actress Tabu's works will be showcased at the forthcoming ninth edition of the Jagran Film Festival.

Jagran Film Festival will pay homage to Tabu by screening some of her most revered films where she really immersed herself into the characters, read a statement from the organisers.

With a National Award and a diverse range of films in her portfolio, she continues to enamour directors and film enthusiasts with her talent.

The gala will screen movies which speak for Tabu's versatility.

Whether it was her role in Maqbool or Maachis or Tamil hits Iruvar and Kandukondain Kandukondain— these movies will be screened apart from poignant movies like Astitva and Cheeni Kum.

Mira Nair's The Namesake, Madhur Bhandarkar's Chandni Bar and Nishikant Kamat's Drishyam will also be screened at the gala.

Jagran Film Festival will travel to 18 cities. It will begin in the capital on 29 June when Tabu will engage in a master talk with Festival Director Mayank Shekhar on her life in cinema.

Updated Date: Jun 27, 2018 09:42 AM