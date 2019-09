Jagran Film Festival 2019: AIB's Chintu ka Birthday named best film; Gully Boy wins for music, writing

The awards ceremony for Jagran Film Festival 2019 took place on 29 September in Mumbai. This year, the festival screened over 50 Indian and foreign films till 21 July before moving to other cities like Kanpur, Lucknow, Allahabad, Varanasi, Agra, Meerut, Dehradun, Hisar, Ludhiana, Patna, Ranchi, Jamshedpur, Gorakhpur, Raipur, Indore and Bhopal. Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar had inaugurated the 10th instalment of the event at the Siri Fort Auditorium in New Delhi.

This edition also paid homage to Indian cinema legends Kader Khan, Mrinal Sen, Girish Karnad and Veeru Devgan. The festival screened their films in remembrance of their outstanding contribution to cinema.

Here is the list of winners.

OTT Best Comedy Series - Little Things 2

OTT Best Drama Series - Made in Heaven

OTT Best Actor (Female) - Shefali Shah (Delhi Crime)

OTT Best Actor (Male) - Pankaj Tripathi (Mirzapur)

Best Music - Gully Boy

Best Debut Director - Aditya Dhar (Uri: The Surgical Strike)

Best Writing - Gully Boy

Best Short Film (Indian) - Binnu Ka Sapna

Best Short Film (International) - Dante vs Mohammed Ali (Dutch)

Best Documentary - Widows of Vrindavan

Best Actor Female - Tillotama Shome (Sir)

Best Actor Male - Nagavishal (KD)

Best Director - Aparna Sen (Ghawre Bairey Aaj)

Best Foreign Feature Film - Holy Boom

Best Film (Viewer's Choice) - Chintu Ka Birthday

Best Indian Feature Film - VIRUS

Best Director - Rima Das (Bulbul Can Sing)

Icon of Indian Cinema - Jeetendra

Jagran Achiever Award - Bhumi Pednekar

Special Contribution to the Cinematic Art - Kasim Beig

The festival also held discussions led by Rajeev Masand and Atika Farooqui with different film personalities like Karan Johar, Gurinder Chadha, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Arjun Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor and Mukesh Chhabra. According to Mid-Day, the discussions focused on the future of filmmaking, casting, promotion, new channels such as OTT, and the evolving idea of the Bollywood star.

Updated Date: Sep 30, 2019 11:44:42 IST