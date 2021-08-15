Jagjit Kaur, veteran singer known and wife of late composer Khayyam, passes away aged 93 in Mumbai
According to Pritam Sharma, spokesperson of the Khayyam Jagjit Kaur KPG Charitable Trust, the singer breathed her last around 6 am at her residence in Juhu.
Jagjit Kaur, veteran singer and wife of late music composer Khayyam, passed away in Mumbai on Sunday following age-related illness. She was 93.
Kaur sang several songs, including the ones composed by Khayyam like 'Dekh Lo Aaj Humko Jee Bharke' from Bazaar, the 1982 film featuring Supriya Pathak Kapur and Farooq Shaikh; 'Pehle To Aankh Milana' from 1961's Shola Aur Shabnam, starring Dharmendra; and 'Tum Apna Ranjo Gum-Apni Pareshani' from the 1964 Waheeda Rehman-starrer Shagoon.
According to Pritam Sharma, spokesperson of the Khayyam Jagjit Kaur KPG Charitable Trust, the singer breathed her last around 6 am at her residence in Juhu.
"The last rites will be performed with limited attendance today at Pawan Hans Crematorium, Vile Parle, here," Sharma said.
Kaur started her career in the early '50s, singing songs in films like Posti (Punjabi) and Dil-e-Nadan, starring Talat Mehmood and Shyama. She married Khayyam in 1954.
She also sang a song in the Khayyam-composed memorable soundtrack, Umrao Jaan in 1981.
In 2016, Kaur, along with her husband-composer, started the Khayyam Jagjit Kaur KPG Charitable Trust to support budding artists and technicians in India.
Khayyam passed away in 2019 aged 92 after prolonged illness.
(With inputs from Press Trust of India)
also read
SEBI disposes of adjudication proceedings related to alleged disclosure lapses against Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra
It was alleged that the Raj Kundra and Shilpa shetty had violated the provisions of Sebi (Substantial Acquisition of Shares and Takeovers) Regulations) or SAST rules in the matter of Viaan Industries.
HFPA approves reform bylaws; Gotham Awards shift to gender-neutral acting categories
Members of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association voted to approve new bylaws, leading to the election of an entirely new board of directors as well as new members and potentially restore the heavily criticised Golden Globes
After Vijay, Dhanush receives court rap for challenging entry tax petition on import of luxury car
The court on Thursday directed Dhanush to pay a sum of Rs 30.30 lakh within 48 hours