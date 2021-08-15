According to Pritam Sharma, spokesperson of the Khayyam Jagjit Kaur KPG Charitable Trust, the singer breathed her last around 6 am at her residence in Juhu.

Jagjit Kaur, veteran singer and wife of late music composer Khayyam, passed away in Mumbai on Sunday following age-related illness. She was 93.

Kaur sang several songs, including the ones composed by Khayyam like 'Dekh Lo Aaj Humko Jee Bharke' from Bazaar, the 1982 film featuring Supriya Pathak Kapur and Farooq Shaikh; 'Pehle To Aankh Milana' from 1961's Shola Aur Shabnam, starring Dharmendra; and 'Tum Apna Ranjo Gum-Apni Pareshani' from the 1964 Waheeda Rehman-starrer Shagoon.

"The last rites will be performed with limited attendance today at Pawan Hans Crematorium, Vile Parle, here," Sharma said.

Kaur started her career in the early '50s, singing songs in films like Posti (Punjabi) and Dil-e-Nadan, starring Talat Mehmood and Shyama. She married Khayyam in 1954.

She also sang a song in the Khayyam-composed memorable soundtrack, Umrao Jaan in 1981.

In 2016, Kaur, along with her husband-composer, started the Khayyam Jagjit Kaur KPG Charitable Trust to support budding artists and technicians in India.

Khayyam passed away in 2019 aged 92 after prolonged illness.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)