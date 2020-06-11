You are here:

Jagesh Mukati, actor known for Amita Ka Amit, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma, Hasee Toh Phasee, passes away

Television actor Jagesh Mukati, best known for his role in shows like Amita Ka Amit and Shree Ganesh, died on Wednesday. The news of Mukati's death was shared on Instagram by Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma actress Ambika Ranjankar, who had worked with him earlier.

Here is Ambika's post

According to a report by The Indian Express, Jagesh Mukati was suffering from asthma and was admitted to a hospital in Mumbai a few days ago. A report by India Today said that the actor was put on a ventilator in the hospital.

Marathi actor Abhishek Bhalerao tweeted a picture of Jagesh and expressed his condolence.

Here is the post

RIP actor Jagesh Mukati 🙏 om shanti #JageshMukati sending strength to his 81 year old mother & rest of the family🙏 pic.twitter.com/ZZOMIgZJZI — Abhishek Bhalerao (@Mumbaiactor1) June 10, 2020

Cine & TV Artists Association, or CINTAA, also expressed their grief.

Here is the tweet

Details of Jagesh's death are yet to be confirmed. Hindustan Times said the actor had tested negative for the coronavirus before being admitted in the hospital. He was shifted to ICU after his health deteriorated.

Apart from Hindi and Gujarati television serials and plays, Jagesh also acted in 2014 film Hasee Toh Phasee starring Parineeti Chopra and Sidharth Malhotra.

Updated Date: Jun 11, 2020 13:13:22 IST

