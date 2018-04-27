Jacqueline shoots in Leh with Salman Khan; Ranveer Singh holidays in Switzerland: Social Media Stalkers' Guide

Remo D'Souza, Jacqueline Fernandez share moments with Salman Khan during Race 3 shoot

Race 3 is gearing up for a 15 June release, and the movie's team is currently in Kashmir. Director Remo D'Souza, and Jacqueline Fernandez shared a picture each from the ongoing shoot. The caption for Jacqueline Fernandez's picture read, "Too hot to handle" with Salman Khan standing beside her.

Alia Bhatt tweets about new song from Raazi

#Dilbaro is a song that made me tear up the first time I heard it.. the lyrics are simple, powerful and just beautiful. Written by the maestro Gulzar Saab. I couldn’t help but think of my father who’s held my hand but also let my fly.. my most special friendship! Love you papa💫 — Alia Bhatt (@aliaa08) April 26, 2018

Alia Bhatt said she got emotional listening to the new song 'Dilbaro' from her upcoming movie Raazi. She called the song's lyrics 'simple', 'powerful', and 'beautiful'.

Amitabh Bachchan, Rishi Kapoor at Mumbai's Royal Opera House

The cast of 102 Not Out, Amitabh Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor, were seen at Mumbai's famous Royal Opera House promoting their upcoming movie. Director Umesh Shukla was also seen at the event and an image was tweeted out by the official Twitter handle of Sony Pictures India.

Sisters Karisma Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan relax together in between work

Karisma Kapoor posted an image on Instagram with the caption, "When your sister and you are working in the same city on the same day". The two can be seen sitting side by side on a couch in a carefree pose.

Ranveer Kapoor takes some time off in Switzerland

Ranveer Singh is taking some time off from his busy shoot schedule to holiday in Switzerland, and the actor is loving it. In an image posted on Instagram, Ranveer Singh wrote that he has missed being in Switzerland. He can be seen standing in a balcony with the picturesque snow-capped mountains in the background.

