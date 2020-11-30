Jacqueline Fernandez wraps first schedule of horror comedy Bhoot Police in Dharamshala

Pavan Kirpalani, best known for the psychological thriller Phobia and horror movie Ragini MMS, is directing Bhoot Police.

Actor Jacqueline Fernandez on Sunday said she has finished shooting the first schedule of her upcoming horror comedy Bhoot Police in Dharamshala.

The film's cast and crew, including Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor and Yami Gautam, have been in Himachal Pradesh since October for the film's production.

Taking to Instagram, Fernandez posted a picture and wrote she misses her co-stars already

The film is produced by Ramesh Taurani of Tips and 12th Street Entertainment Production. Pavan Kirpalani, best known for the psychological thriller Phobia and horror movie Ragini MMS, is directing.

Fernandez, who was seen earlier this year in the Netflix film Mrs Serial Killer, will delve into the horror-comedy genre for the first time with Bhoot Police.

