Jacqueline Fernandez who is gearing up for an electrifying stage performance currently for the Da-bang tour Reloaded in Kolkata gets an endearing surprise from her little fans.

The kids danced to her famous songs like Chittiyan Kalaiyan and Lat Lag Gayee from her films. As the kids performed adorably on her songs, the actress also joined them and the excitement amongst the young fans soared high watching her groove.

Dressed in a casual short dress with white sneakers, Jacqueline shared a beautiful moment with her young fans.

Moreover, The actress is all set to deliver yet another thunderous performance tomorrow in Kolkata.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Jacqueline will be next seen in ‘Fateh’ alongside Sonu Sood, while she also has ‘Crakk’ alongside Vidyut Jammwal and Arjun Rampal in her future lineup.