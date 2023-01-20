Jacqueline Fernandez plays the victim card in the Sukesh Chandrashekhar case
Jacqueline should try being honest to herself and to the administration instead of playing the crybaby.
Poor thing! Jacqueline Fernandez doesn’t deserve the demoniacal distress that her doings have doled out for her. Falling for the wrong kind of man/woman isn’t a crime. In Jacqueline’s case, it sadly is. Now, presumably advised by her fleet of posh lawyers(oops, there goes her savings!) she is trying every trick in the book.
Playing the victim card, and now the gender card. What next, dear lady?
In a misguided, poorly worded statement the actress unleashes a melodramatic attack on Sukesh.
“He played with my emotions and made my life hell… Sukesh misled me, ruined my career and my livelihood, ”Jacqueline Fernandez told Delhi’s Patiala House Court in a statement.
Now, this is as bad as the PeeMan from the airborne misdemeanour claiming that the lady whom he had allegedly urinated on had, allegedly, done the deed herself. A moot point indeed.
To claim she was completely oblivious to Sukesh’s allegedly shady activities is carrying the babe-in-the-woods image too far. Would a high-profile actress get into a relationship with anyone without ascertaining his antecedents? Even an ordinary working-class girl doesn’t step into a relationship without making discreet inquiries.
Jacqueline could have at least googled Sukesh.
To blame him for her ruination is not only irrational but also unfair. To suddenly pull out the gender card to salvage her plummeting career, won’t help. Jacqueline should try being honest to herself and to the administration instead of playing the crybaby. It may help clear the air about her real intentions in getting into the relationship, which was certainly not noble.
But she is not the first beautiful woman to land herself in the wrong relationship. And certainly not the last.
Subhash K Jha is a Patna-based journalist. He has been writing about Bollywood for long enough to know the industry inside out.
