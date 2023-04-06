Sunshine girl Jacqueline Fernandez is full of radiance, positivity, and optimism. Time and again, the actress has replicated her sanguine thoughts through the welfare work that she does and her social media. This time around, Fernandez meets Shri Shri Ravi Shankar, a man who himself strives for zeal, just like the actress.

Taking to her social media, Jacqueline Fernandez shares a beautiful message saying, “Living in the moment with joy. alertness, awareness and compassion is enlightenment @srisriravishankar.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jacqueline Fernandez (@jacquelinef143)

Meanwhile, Jacqueline was last seen having the best of her time while shooting for Fateh in Amritsar. The actress also visited the Golden Temple with her co-star Sonu Sood. Apart from ‘Fateh’ alongside Sonu Sood, Jacqueline also has ‘Crack‘ alongside Vidyut Jammwal and Arjun Rampal in her future lineup.

Jacqueline Fernandez, the Bollywood diva who recently treated us with some of her iconic retro looks from her latest film Cirkus, has an exciting addition to her lineup for 2023. The actor will soon join hands with Sonu Sood for his film Fateh. This is the first time that Jacqueline will be seen pairing with Sood.

Fernandez has seen a blockbuster success with the song Ra Ra Rakkamma for the film Vikrant Rona. From the audience to critics, everyone hailed the actor for her powerful performance. Apart from that, she was praised for her iconic vintage looks for her recently released film Cirkus. Her never seen before avatar made back-to-back headlines.

Jacqueline will be next seen in the recently announced film Crack and her Hollywood project Tell it Like A Woman and Fateh.

