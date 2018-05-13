You are here:

Jacqueline Fernandez in road accident in Mumbai, after autorickshaw rams into her car; actress unhurt

FP Staff

May,13 2018 12:29:33 IST

Jacqueline Fernandez's escaped unhurt in an accident that took place in Bandra on 12 May. The actress was on her way home from Salman Khan's Galaxy Apartments, where she was reportedly attending a party to celebrate her upcoming film, Race 3.

Jacqueline Fernandez in a still from Kick. YouTube

Jacqueline Fernandez in a still from Kick. Image from YouTube

She reportedly left the venue at 2 45 am and had reached Carter Road, when an allegedly drunk driver rammed his autorickshaw into her car. Though Fernandez did not suffer any injuries, her car got a little damaged in the accident. This is the second minor accident that Fernandez has dodged.

She had earlier gotten injured during the shoot of Race 3. The actress was playing squash in Abu Dhabi when a ball came flying towards her and hit her in the eye. She was rushed to a nearby hospital where she was given preliminary treatment and then sent back, according to a report by Mumbai Mirror.

The third installment of the popular action thriller series stars Fernandez, Khan, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Saqib Saleem and Daisy Shah. Directed by Remo D'Souza, the film releases during the festive season of Eid on 15 June.

 

Updated Date: May 13, 2018 12:29 PM

tags: #Bandra #Galaxy Apartments #Jacqueline Fernandez #Mumbai #Race 3 #Salman Khan

also see

Salman Khan's Race 3, scheduled for Eid 2018 release, to reportedly get delayed due to distribution issues

Salman Khan's Race 3, scheduled for Eid 2018 release, to reportedly get delayed due to distribution issues

Salman Khan's Dabangg 3 may start shooting next week; actor currently wrapping up Remo D'Souza's Race 3

Salman Khan's Dabangg 3 may start shooting next week; actor currently wrapping up Remo D'Souza's Race 3

With Race 3, Kaala facing distribution hurdles, it's time for movies to stop relying on a big star's presence

With Race 3, Kaala facing distribution hurdles, it's time for movies to stop relying on a big star's presence