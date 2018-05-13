Jacqueline Fernandez in road accident in Mumbai, after autorickshaw rams into her car; actress unhurt

Jacqueline Fernandez's escaped unhurt in an accident that took place in Bandra on 12 May. The actress was on her way home from Salman Khan's Galaxy Apartments, where she was reportedly attending a party to celebrate her upcoming film, Race 3.

She reportedly left the venue at 2 45 am and had reached Carter Road, when an allegedly drunk driver rammed his autorickshaw into her car. Though Fernandez did not suffer any injuries, her car got a little damaged in the accident. This is the second minor accident that Fernandez has dodged.

She had earlier gotten injured during the shoot of Race 3. The actress was playing squash in Abu Dhabi when a ball came flying towards her and hit her in the eye. She was rushed to a nearby hospital where she was given preliminary treatment and then sent back, according to a report by Mumbai Mirror.

The third installment of the popular action thriller series stars Fernandez, Khan, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Saqib Saleem and Daisy Shah. Directed by Remo D'Souza, the film releases during the festive season of Eid on 15 June.

Updated Date: May 13, 2018 12:29 PM