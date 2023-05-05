Rising high for her electrifying performance at the 68th Filmfare Awards, Jacqueline Fernandez is all over the internet with her vivacious performance going viral on all social media platforms. The actress is reportedly preparing for yet another stage performance for a special event.

Source close to the actor reveals “Jacqueline is really happy with the response from her Filmfare performance and she cannot wait to come back on stage, as she is gearing up for another big stage performance in Kolkata. She will be seen performing on some of her popular songs from her films and dance albums. The prep is going on in full swing for the same”.

From her recent performance at Filmfare the BTS rehearsals moments- photos and little snippets to the main stage performance, her entire look with the fierce and innovative avatar was really talked about.

On the work front, the actress is going shine bright on the big screens with ‘Fateh’ opposite Sonu Sood, ‘Crakk’ with Arjun Rampal and Vidyut Jammwal and a few other announced projects.

Jacqueline Fernandez, the Bollywood diva who recently treated us with some of her iconic retro looks from her latest film Cirkus, has an exciting addition to her lineup for 2023. The actor will soon join hands with Sonu Sood for his film Fateh. This is the first time that Jacqueline will be seen pairing with Sood.

Fernandez has seen a blockbuster success with the song Ra Ra Rakkamma for the film Vikrant Rona. From the audience to critics, everyone hailed the actor for her powerful performance. Apart from that, she was praised for her iconic vintage looks for her recently released film Cirkus. Her never seen before avatar made back-to-back headlines.

