Jacqueline Fernandez and her doppelganger Amanda Cerny attend special screening of Salman Khan's Notebook

Earlier this week, Jacqueline Fernandez, in an Instagram post, extended an invite to her YouTuber friend Amanda Cerny to visit India. Cerny, who had work for one day, readily obliged. Jacqueline even took Amanda to a special screening of Salman Khan's Notebook.

The two girls painted the city red with their visits to popular eateries in Mumbai. A report in Deccan Chronicle states that both Fernandez and Cerny now have a long list of restaurants that the two want to visit together and Jacqueline has promised to fulfill it the next time Cerny returns to India. Amanda performed to Nora Fatehi's 'Dilbar' and Loveyatri's 'Akh Lad Jaave' at the YouTube Fan Fest.

The actress had organised a special dinner for Cerny and since both of them are vegan, they tried different vegan delicacies.

Updated Date: Apr 04, 2019 17:46:33 IST