You are here:

Jacqueline Fernandez and her doppelganger Amanda Cerny attend special screening of Salman Khan's Notebook

FP Staff

Apr 04, 2019 17:46:33 IST

Earlier this week, Jacqueline Fernandez, in an Instagram post, extended an invite to her YouTuber friend Amanda Cerny to visit India. Cerny, who had work for one day, readily obliged. Jacqueline even took Amanda to a special screening of Salman Khan's Notebook.


View this post on Instagram

@amandacerny I think it’s about time you came visited me in Mumbai!!

A post shared by Jacqueline Fernandez (@jacquelinef143) on

The two girls painted the city red with their visits to popular eateries in Mumbai. A report in Deccan Chronicle states that both Fernandez and Cerny now have a long list of restaurants that the two want to visit together and Jacqueline has promised to fulfill it the next time Cerny returns to India. Amanda performed to Nora Fatehi's 'Dilbar' and Loveyatri's 'Akh Lad Jaave' at the YouTube Fan Fest.


View this post on Instagram

Custom outfit : @holychic Choreo: @MelvinLouis

A post shared by Amanda Cerny (@amandacerny) on

The actress had organised a special dinner for Cerny and since both of them are vegan, they tried different vegan delicacies. 

Updated Date: Apr 04, 2019 17:46:33 IST

tags: amanda cerny , Buzz Patrol , BuzzPatrol , Jacqueline Fernandez , Notebook , Salman Khan , Shareworthy , YouTube Fan Fest

also see

Notebook song 'Safar' sees Zaheer Iqbal on an introspective journey through picturesque landscapes of Kashmir

Notebook song 'Safar' sees Zaheer Iqbal on an introspective journey through picturesque landscapes of Kashmir

Netflix reveals possible Sacred Games 2 episode titles; Priyanka, Nick dance to 'Tareefan': Social Media Stalkers' Guide

Netflix reveals possible Sacred Games 2 episode titles; Priyanka, Nick dance to 'Tareefan': Social Media Stalkers' Guide

Notebook actors Pranutan, Zaheer Iqbal on making their Bollywood debut with Salman Khan's production

Notebook actors Pranutan, Zaheer Iqbal on making their Bollywood debut with Salman Khan's production