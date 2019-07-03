Jacob's Ladder trailer: Michael Ealy fights inner demons in David Rosenthal's remake of 1990 cult classic

The first trailer of the highly-anticipated psychological drama Jacob's Ladder has been released. A re-imagining of Adrian Lyne’s 1990 psychological thriller starring Tim Robbins, Jacob’s Ladder centers around the titular character Jacob Singer, a surgeon in a Veteran Affairs hospital, and how he is plagued by violent, extended hallucinations of monsters in the city around him.

The film stars Michael Ealy as Jacob, who is beginning to get his life back together after the death of his brother, Issac, in Afghanistan. With a wife and newborn baby, life seems fine until his supposedly dead brother reappears and states he’s been living underground with other war veterans for the past year. As Jacob tries to help Issac to overcome his demons, Jacob's life unravels. He begins experiencing terrifying hallucinations as the surgeon attempts to figure out what actually happened to his brother.

The original Jacob's Ladder, released in 1990, starred Tim Robbins as Vietnam medic Jacob Singer, whose unit is attacked in 1971. Watching his comrades fall, Jacob flees into the jungle and gets a bayonet in the stomach for his trouble. He awakens in a New York City subway and finds he's now living in Brooklyn with his girlfriend, with no memory of how he got there. With constant hallucinations of his past life, he occasionally finds himself in an alternative reality with his first wife and young son.

The new version of the story also stars Jesse Williams (Cabin in the Woods), and Nicole Beharie (Black Mirror). The film is slated to release on 23 August.

Watch Jacob's Ladder trailer here.



Updated Date: Jul 03, 2019 18:55:19 IST