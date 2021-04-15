Jacob Tremblay joins Peter Dinklage in Toxic Avenger reboot; Macon Blair to helm project

While it's being speculated that Peter Dinklage will play the titular role in Toxic Avenger, Jacob Tremblay's role is still being kept under wraps

Jacob Tremblay has teamed up with Peter Dinklage for the reboot of Toxic Avenger, which is a 1984 superhero black comedy splatter film. Helmed by Macon Blair, the reboot tells the story of a janitor who is pushed into a toxic waste vat by bullies. The harmful chemicals transform him into a deformed mutant but with superhuman size and strength. He uses this ‘gift’ to save his son and friends from people who want to misuse his power.

It is being speculated that the titular role will be played by Dinklage. There is no information about the role Tremblay is supposed to essay. The rights to this franchise were acquired by Legendary Entertainment in 2018. Producers Lloyd Kaufman and Michael Herz of Troma Entertainment also came on board. These two were the original producers of the 1984 film.

After the original became a cult classic, three sequels have been released so far — The Toxic Avenger Part II, The Toxic Avenger Part III: The Last Temptation of Toxie, and Citizen Toxie: The Toxic Avenger IV. The franchise was such a hit among the young audience that it was made into an animated children’s TV series spin-off called Toxic Crusaders. Later on, a musical stage production and a Marvel comic book series were also released.

Tremblay started his acting journey with 2013’s The Smurfs 2. He has also starred in Wonder, The Book of Henry, Good Boys, and Doctor Sleep.

On the other hand, Dinklage is best known for portraying Tyrion Lannister on the HBO television series Game of Thrones. He made his film debut with Oblivion which released in 1995 and his breakthrough came with 2003 comedy-drama The Station Agent.