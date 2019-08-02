Jackpot movie review: Jyothika and Revathy let loose in this formulaic, commercial buddy-comedy

Mainstream Kollywood films and the representation of female leads have largely been stereotypical. But more recently, there is a movement going on among the actresses to change this perception as most senior stars have had enough of being portrayed as a ‘loosu ponnu’ (naive romantic interest). Every actress worth her box-office ranking wants an image makeover. This brings us to Jyotika, who had made it clear that her latest film with Revathy, Jackpot, is a buddy-comedy about two women having fun in typical Tamil commercial cinema format.

In Raatchasi, which released last month, Jyotika played the dignified and strict headmistress Geetha Rani. Now in her new release Jackpot she plays a con woman. Jyothika is challenging the male-dominated industry by doing roles reserved for mass heroes and in the process trolls them as well; including her husband Suriya. When Jyotika appears in a scene in Jackpot, in police uniform, she mouths Suriya’s famous Singam punchline – “Ongi Adicha Ondra Ton Weight Da.” Jyotika seems to be having a ball through the film, as if to say, “Why should boys have all the fun?”

S Kalyaan, who had earlier directed Prabhu Deva’s Gulaebaghavali, does not subscribe to logical movie-making. In his interviews the director had stated he does not care for logic as he just wants the audiences to clap and have a good time. Even the posters and the trailer of Jackpot, which went viral, are designed to give the feel of a mass hero film.

Still looking for a plot? Well, here's what I could make of it. Jackpot is a fantasy story about a 100–year old copper vessel and its mysterious powers. Two con women Akshaya (Jyotika) and Maasha (Revathy) cheat the rich and spend the money they make on the poor and needy. The two ladies want the vessel by hook or by crook. The trouble is that it is buried in a cowshed in a farmhouse of a gangster and politician Manasthan (Anandraj) and it is protected by a fierce bull. The ladies get help from a mechanic called Bhai (Motta Rajendran) who deals in stolen vehicles and has a one-sided affair going on with Maasha. Meanwhile, Ragul (Yogi Babu) comes to their aid as well.

The film has no basic story but like any commercial film, it has its mix of emotion, romance, songs and stunts. Both Jyothika and Revathy have been presented in a larger than life manner. There are two over–the-top stunt scenes which you can associate only with mass heroes, and two loud songs including the mandatory massy introduction song where Jyotika shakes a leg with hundreds of dancers in the background.

The film has nothing new to offer and is packaged as a time pass entertainer made up of few scenes to provide laughs. Jyotika has been doing serious films so far, so it is refreshing to see her in such a massy film. Revathy is one of the finest actors in Tamil cinema, but she does not fit in the role of the heroine’s side kick.

Intent aside, Jackpot is downright silly and has many flaws. At times you may squirm in your seats. But as Jyotika said in one of her promotional interviews – “It’s nothing more than a fun film and I’m looking forward to a big opening for it.” Full marks for clarity!

