Jackie Shroff’s wife Ayesha Shroff has filed a case of cheating after being duped of Rs 58 lakhs. The ANI news agency tweeted- “Ayesha Shroff, wife of Bollywood actor Jackie Shroff has filed a case of cheating at Mumbai’s Santacruz Police station. A case has been registered against accused Alan Fernandes, under IPC sections 420, 408, 465, 467 and 468 and fraud of Rs 58 lakhs. Probe underway: Mumbai Police.”

Back in 2021, the Bombay High Court quashed two FIRs registered in Mumbai against actor Sahil Khan in 2015 on a complaint filed by Ayesha Shroff over allegations of cheating and criminal intimidation.

A bench of Justices SS Shinde and NJ Jamadar quashed the two FIRs which were registered by the Bandra police after Khan’s lawyer and Ayesha Shroff told the court on Wednesday that they had settled the dispute between them amicably.

Ayesha Shroff told the HC that while she had also raised an issue of non-payment of dues by Khan worth over Rs 4 crore in her complaint, she had decided not to pursue the claim or any other allegations made in the two FIRs.

The bench accepted statements of both the parties and quashed the two FIRs, noting that the case seemed to have arisen out of a “business dispute”.

It, however, imposed a cost of Rs 1 lakh on Khan and said the money will go to the Maharashtra child welfare committee for the “welfare of children under the state’s care”.

