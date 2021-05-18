Shashi Satam worked with Jackie Shroff for movies Hero, Parinda, Karz, Hulchul and 1942: A Love Story among others

Jackie Shroff's makeup artist Shashi Satam, who worked with the actor in movies Hero, Parinda and 1942: A Love Story, passed away at a hospital in Mumbai. He was in his 70s.

The actor's wife Ayesha Shroff said Satam was keeping unwell and last week he suffered a stroke.

He breathed his last on Monday at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital.

"He was pretty frail since before last year’s lockdown. But he used to still sit on the set while his assistant did my husband’s makeup. Last Wednesday he fell in his bathroom and had a stroke and passed away yesterday," Ayesha Shroff told Press Trust of India.

Jackie Shroff, 64, took to Twitter on Tuesday to mourn the demise of his make-up man of 37 years.

“Shashi Dada Will always be in the deepest corner of my heart. My make up person for 37 years passed away," he wrote.

During his decades-long career, Satam also worked on popular films like Karz, Teri Meherbaniyan, Kaash, Kyon Ki... and Hulchul.