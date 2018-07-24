Jackie Shroff turns traffic cop and clears jam on busy Lucknow street; video goes viral

On a busy weekend in Lucknow, Bollywood actor Jackie Shroff was seen clearing the traffic of the jammed roads in the city.

Having been stuck in an unrelenting jam near Rumi Gate in the famed city of Nawabs, the veteran actor got out of his vehicle to play traffic cop and began to direct traffic movement on the street. The video subsequently went viral

He later shared a video of the incident on Twitter and Instagram, with many applauding his actions.

With several films in the pipeline, Jackie is currently living one of the busiest phases of his career. He was recently seen in Phamous alongside Pankaj Tripathi, Jimmy Shergill, Kay Kay Menon and Mahi Gill.

He'll soon be seen in Life is Good, which also stars Suneeta Sengupta, Darshan Jariwala and Mohan Kapur. It delves into a subject which explores the relationship between Jackie's character and a six-year-old girl who suddenly comes into his life and ends up changing his outlook towards everything.

He has also been roped in for the Indian adaptation of the British television drama series Criminal Justice, which will be helmed by Tigmanshu Dhulia.

