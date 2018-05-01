Jackie Chan's estranged daughter homeless, living under Hong Kong bridge because of 'homophobic parents'

Action star Jackie Chan's estranged daughter Etta Ng has claimed she is homeless and is living on the streets of Hong Kong.

Ng, 18, and her girlfriend Andi Autumn posted a short video on YouTube, in which she said she has been living under a bridge.

She claimed her ''homophobic parents'' were responsible for her current situation.

"We've been homeless for a month due to homophobic parents. We pretty much slept under a bridge, and other things. We've gone to the police, we've gone to the hospitals, the food banks, the LGBTQ community shelters and all of them just don't give a s***," Ng said.

"We don't know what to do at this point. We just want to let people know what's going on because at this point it seems ridiculous that no one can help. I don't understand," she added.

Ng is Chan's daughter with former beauty queen Elaine Ng, with whom the actor had an affair while married to his current wife Joan Lin.

The 64-year-old actor has not spoken publicly about his daughter but has acknowledged the affair.

Speaking to the website Coconuts, Elaine denounced her daughter's claims, saying she needs to find a job.

"I feel that if they have no money, they should go find work. They shouldn't film a clip telling others they are broke and who Etta's father is. People all over the world work hard and don't rely on someone else's fame to get money," she said.

Ng previously told the Express that Chan has "never existed in my life. I will never regard him as a father."

